Naughty Kenyan lady stuns men with her extra-large buttocks, VIDEO almost breaks the internet (WATCH).

, , , , 07:34

Saturday, February 23, 2019-A Kenyan lady with big buttocks almost broke the internet after she posted a video showing what her mama gave her.

The well endowed lady with a pumpkin like derriere shook her heavy load vigorously, leaving men in fantasy.

Judging from her booty shaking skills, she must be from the lake-side.

It’s a miracle to find a Kikuyu lady doing this.
Enjoy the video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno