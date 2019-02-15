Naughty Granny gets special treat from male strippers as she celebrates her 100th birthday (PHOTOs)

Friday, February 15, 2019 - This granny was given a special treat for her 100th birthday party.





The great-great-grandmother wished to have naked butlers for her birthday and staff at her retirement home hired the well built guys for her very special birthday party.





The lady simply identified as Doll seemed to enjoy herself with the guys and a caregiver at the home said:





“Her face just lit up when they came in, she was beaming. We all sat in the lounge area waiting for them and when they came in she was a bit taken aback.





“She told them to go and put some clothes on, but she soon came out of her shell and was flirting and smacking their bottoms.”





Check out photos below.