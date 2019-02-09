Nandi Governor, STEPHEN SANG, accused of employing slay queen bimbos in the County as WANGA threatens to blow up his SEX sagas.

Saturday, February 9, 2019-Youthful Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang, has been employing redundant slay queens in the County, leading to poor service delivery.

Sang’s appetite for slay queens is well known in the political circles and it’s just a matter of time before his sex scandals are exposed.

Homabay Women Rep,Gladys Wanga, recently revealed that Sang has been soliciting for sex from young ladies on WhatsApp and threatened to expose his sex scandals to the public.

Late last year, Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, came out in the public  and  accused Sang of employing unqualified slay queens in the County.

Speaking during a function at  Mosop Constituency, Cherargei said Sang sidelines qualified personnel for slay queens who are given unnecessary job positions

. “I have no problem with people of light complexion, my mother is also light-skinned. But are we going to do with those are dark-skinned? Who is going to employ them if the criterion required is that you be light-skinned?” He said.

Last year, the youthful Governor was caught red handed sending a lovely dovey message to a lady and luring her to sex.

He sent the message by mistake to a County’s development WhatsApp group.

