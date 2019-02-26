Names of the five suspects arrested after throwing a grenade at police along Thika Road revealed (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - Police have released the name of five suspects arrested on Monday night after they threw a grenade at cops who were chasing them along Thika Road.





The five suspects were spotted on three motorcycles riding at a high speed near Mathare 29/30 terminus.





They were intercepted by police officers at the Drive-In stage, along Thika Road.





That is when one of them threw a hand grenade at the officers and ran towards Mathare but the grenade did not detonate.





Police launched an operation along the area and arrested five suspects and recovered another grenade plus five flash discs and three mobile phones.





The suspects who are currently in police custody have been identified as Kevin Opiyo Onyango 24, Marcus Odhiambo 30, Moses Okiri Nyarianga 21, Collins Juma Oduor 19, and Samwel Wanyoike Njeri 19.





Check out photos from the scene.