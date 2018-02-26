Names of 4 MPs who attended WASWA’s Sh 5Million wedding, he is one of the cons who fleeced Sameer Boss 10Milion using UHURU’s voice

Tuesday, February 26, 2018

- On December 17th, 2017, a sleepy village in Mwingi, Kitui County, came to a standstill as notorious fraudster, Henry Waswa, who disguises himself as a businessman wedded his wife, Tabitha, in a lavish wedding that cost Ksh 5 Million.





Waswa is among the 7 conmen arrested after they conned Sameer Africa boss Ksh 10 million using President Uhuru Kenyatta’s voice.





The conman is connected to powerful MPs in Kenya’s political circles.





Four MPs namely Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Charles Nguna (Mwingi West) were present at his wedding.





They flew to the village in Mwingi in four choppers and brought the area’s business to a standstill.





While speaking to the media during the hyped wedding, the Saboti MP confirmed that conman Waswa was his close friend.





“Waswa is a good friend of mine. I had to be there for him on his big day,” He said.





Bootleg comedian, Chipukeezy, was the MC during the wedding.





You can spot Alfred Keter and Babu Owino during the conman’s wedding.





The four MPs should also be investigated.





They might part of the fraudsters who work with Waswa.



