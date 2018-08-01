Nairobi Women’s Hospital Jobs in Kenya

The Nairobi Women’s Hospital Sacco is a Cooperative Sacco that draws its membership from the staff of the Nairobi Women’s Hospital.





We currently have the following open vacancies and we are inviting suitable candidates to apply

Transport Operations Supervisor

Reporting to the Sacco Management Committee, this position will be responsible for overseeing day to day operations of the transport services, delivery of efficient and effective fleet management which will include cost effective maintenance, supervision of staff including daily allocation of staff, tracking performance of each staff and vehicle.

In addition, they will have responsibility for ensuring the highest professional standards, excellent customer service and achievement of revenue targets through effective management of the resources provided.

Applicants must be in possession of a recognized Diploma in a business related field with at least 3 to 5 years experience in supervisory position in a busy transport or logistics company. In addition this position requires a valid driving license , NTSA registration, demonstrable ability to lead and manage staff

The position demands active knowledge and experience in Business, Financial, People and Stakeholder management.

For all the positions, the Following Key Competencies will apply: Customer Focus, Team Work, Managing performance, Results Oriented, Reliability with demonstrated interpersonal skills and a high degree of professionalism and ethics





Sacco Clerk (6 Months Fixed Term Contract)

Reporting to the Sacco Accountant, this position will be responsible administrative support to the Sacco including timely collating and analysis of invoices, maintaining member records, loan applications as required, handling member queries and ensuring members are regularly updated on their applications and statements.

Applicants must be in possession of a Professional Accounting Qualifications at Certificate level or CPA Part 1 with at least 1 to 3 years experience in a busy Sacco. Diploma qualification will be an added advantage.

This position demands excellent customer service, organization and IT skills.

