NAIROBERRY! Four armed men caught on camera robbing a gaming shop in Kasarani, Nairobi (VIDEO)

Monday, February 18, 2019

- These armed thugs were caught on camera robbing a gaming shop in Kasarani’s Sunton estate.





The incident happened on Friday, February 15th at around 9 pm.





From the footage, the four gun totting thugs walked into the gaming café and turned everything upside down.





They stole money and valuables from customers present and made away with four TV sets, a laptop and 25,000 from the counter.





Watch the video below.



