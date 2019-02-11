Mzansi Slay Queens have too much sauce - See how they gave men a hard time with their assets in a club (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:51
Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - If you thought Kenyan socialites and slay queens are the baddest in the game, you haven’t seen their Mzansi counterparts.
This video showing a bevy of well endowed Mzansi slay queens putting on a show for revelers is a tip of the iceberg.
The way they shake their humongous behinds will drop your jaws.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST