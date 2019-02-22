My divorce with DENNIS OKARI was devastating - BETTY KYALLO opens up days after her ex-husband re-married.

Friday, February 22, 2019 - K24 weekend news anchor, Betty Kyallo, has opened up about her divorce with her ex-husband and baby daddy, Dennis Okari, terming it as ‘devastating’





Betty and Okari’s marriage crumbled just six months after a lavish wedding that was highly publicized in 2016.





Okari has already moved on and last week, she married a little known lady by the name Naomi Joy in a low key wedding.





Speaking to a local magazine, Betty, who has kept her love life close to her chest said:





“The break-up was one of the most devastating things in my life ever. I was hard. Tough. Really tough.





“I thought of myself, it is only days since millions of people witnessed our union and now this is happening, besides the pain inside me and the thought of our baby, I could see the world looking at me for answers to questions, answers I probably didn’t have.





“It was so much pressure and now I can tell you would I have known this would happen, I would have kept my private issues, the wedding included, to myself”





While infidelity is thought to be the main reason why the marriage did not work as Betty is known to have had an affair with Mombasa governor, Hassan Joho, while still married to Okari, the screen siren blamed “ poor communication ” for the break-up.





“You see when you as couples have issues, you need to communicate. I think communication was quite an issue. It still is. That I will not explain now neither do I want to start laying blames”.She said.





On whether she has reached out to Okari following his recent wedding Betty said;





“It was their wedding and their private day, not mine. They are happy, and I do not know if it would make a lot of difference if I tried to involve myself.





“I moved on, and it is not like I was sitting here waiting for Dennis to come back. That door was closed. I have a life and what was happening in Enashipai is part of it. Honestly I had a good time there”



