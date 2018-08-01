MURKOMEN attacks MAKUA MUTUA badly for telling KALENJINs to drop RUTO from the 2022 Presidential race - See what he told him?

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said that Deputy President William Ruto is not the choice of the Kalenjin community but the whole nation.





He was responding to Professor Makau Mutua’s call for the Kalenjin community to reject Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 Presidential race.





According to Mutua, Ruto is no longer relevant in the contest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as he completes his second and final term in office and therefore Kalenjins should not put all their hopes in him.





“I beseech the Kalenjin Nation to wake up and smell the black coffee. DP William Ruto is now politically “finished.” Look elsewhere for 2022. Putting your eggs in the Hustler’s basket is a looser — a fool’s errand," he tweeted.





But according to Murkomen, those opposed to Ruto’s leadership are retrogressive - minded.

He reminded Mutua, who has been very vocal on matters of national concern, to accept the fact that Ruto is unstoppable in the race to State House.





“Dr.William Ruto is not our candidate he is a project of Kenyans. Utazoea tu!” Murkomen said in a tweet.



