Murder suspect JACQUE MARIBE spotted having a good time with her citizen TV colleague LILIAN MULI (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 -

Disgraced Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, is slowly getting her life back after a difficult last few months that saw her spend weeks in prison.





The screen siren and her fiancé, Jowie Irungu, are accused of murdering a business lady, Monica Kimani, in September 2018 in Kilimani, Nairobi.





She has since returned to work although she was barred from reading news on TV as part of her bail condition.





Maribe who is expected to return to court at the end of this month for a mention of the Monica Kimani murder case, was spotted having a good time with Lillian Muli at Ole Sereni Hotel alongside DW’s Edith Kimani and Citizen TV digital reporter, Wangui Ngechu.





Lillian shared photos on social media with the caption:





“Feeling good with Jacque Maribe”.





See photos below.