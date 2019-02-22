MURATHE says WILLIAM RUTO is clueless, rudderless and he has nothing new to offer Kenyans – He can only teach Kenyans how to steal

Friday February 22, 2019

- Former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has once again attacked Deputy President William Ruto over his ambitions to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





Ruto, who is second in command after Uhuru, is planning to vie for the presidency in 2022 and succeed Uhuru.





But Murathe has dismissed Ruto’s bid saying his is clueless and rudderless and he has nothing new to offer to Kenyans.

In a post on social media, Murathe also lambasted those calling on other Kenyans to support Mr.Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.





He wondered whether there was any substantial reason to support Mr.Ruto.





He is of the opinion that he (Ruto) has nothing new to bring to the table that he has not since the inception of the Jubilee Government.





“For those people telling us to support William Ruto for president, which innovative idea is he bringing forth, that he failed to bring in Uhuruto's regime?" Murathe asked.





The former Gatanga MP also criticised the blind electorate who have conditioned themselves to loving leaders who cannot deliver for them if elected.





He therefore called upon citizens to stop supporting clueless leaders.





"Blind devotion is expensive. We cannot just wake up one day and support somebody with no ideology,” he said.



