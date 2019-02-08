MURATHE is a mad man in the street and I cannot respond to his nonsense - RUTO tells audience at CHATHAM HOUSE, UK

Friday February 8, 2019 -

Deputy President William Ruto has said his ambitions to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta are in top gear despite noises from some busy bodies like former Gatanga MP, David Murathe.





Murathe, who resigned as the Jubilee Party Vice chairman last month, has been going round the country urging Kenyans not to elect Ruto as President in 2022.





Murathe has been claiming that Ruto is the most corrupt person in the country and is not fit to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta once he retires in 2022.





However, responding to hawk eyed reporters who had gathered at Chatham House, United Kingdom, to hear his lecture , the DP said he will be belittling himself if he responds to busy bodies like Murathe.





“I have not responded to Murathe in Kenya, I am not about to respond to him in Europe, he does not merit my response," Ruto said.





Ruto proceeded to indicate that Murathe was free to go anywhere with his allegations and even seek help in investigating him.





The Deputy President was adamant that he was committed to his job of fulfilling the Big 4 Agenda of the Jubilee Administration without engaging in the sideshows.





Regarding matters of 2022 politics, Ruto went ahead to indicate that it was not his place to determine who will be the Jubilee Party flag bearer for the presidential bid.



