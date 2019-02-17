Mtaongea mtachoka tu, sikomi -AKOTHEE tells Kenyans after she almost showed her private parts to revelers on stage.

Sunday, February 17, 2019

-Controversial singer Akothee is not going to stop her ratchet behaviours anytime soon.





Kenyans took to social media and attacked the singer badly after she was photographed spreading her legs wide open and almost showed her private parts during a performance.





The mother of 5 brags her parents support what she does and as long as they are happy, she doesn’t care what other people think.





Akothee says her mother used to criticize the way she dresses on stage but she got used to it and no longer questions her.





She also claims her dad is one of her ardent fans and he was present in that show where she got ratchet and almost flashed her private parts.



To those critizing her ratchet behaviours, she is not going to stop anytime soon.





“My daddy is my number one fan , after my mum resisted for years, she finally joined u s. I thank God for my supportive parents, my mum. Still have issues with my dress code, but this time round she dint utter a word , mabybe she is tired. hataa nyinyi mtachoka tu. sikomi mimi. my dad is just living his life , mr dont care as long as music is dancable ,all the way from Rongo” she posted on her facebook page after Kenyans took to social media and criticized her ratchet performance that has taken the internet by storm.



