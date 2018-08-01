Mother to Dusitd2 AL SHABAAB terrorist attacker, GICHUNGE, charged in court – You failed to tell police that your son was a terrorist.

Friday February 22, 2019 – The mother to one of the DusitD2 terrorist attackers has been charged in court for failing to disclose information relating to her son’s actions.





Sakina Marian Abdalla appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate, Francis Adayi, on Friday.





She was charged with failing to disclose information to tthe police pertaining the whereabouts of her son, Ali Salim Gichunge.





The Prosecution told the Judge that the information that the mother had would have been used to prevent the commission of a terrorist act.





The prosecution also opposed her release on bail and bond terms and asked the court for time to register an affidavit opposing the same





Sakina separated with Gichunge’s father, who is a military officer, attached to the 78 barracks in Isiolo.





She was in contact with Gichunge during the DusitD2 terror attack and she is said to have helped her son ferry weapons that were used during the DusitD2 attack.





During the attack, 21 people died and hundreds were injured.





Al Shabaab claimed responsibility of the attack.



