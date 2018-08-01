MOSES KURIA is taking over KIKUYUs from UHURU – See what is planning to do in Thika Stadium that will shock State House to the core!

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack his Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya.





Speaking at his constituency over the weekend, Kuria accused the CS of incompetence with regard to his alleged subjection of Kenyan traders to unfair competition from their Chinese counterparts.





Kuria said Munya has allowed importation of eggs and fish into the country, hence victimising local traders.





“The President should fire the CS for incompetence and failing to protect local traders from the Chinese.”





“The Chinese are now even importing fish and eggs which are available locally,” Kuria said.

He said the move has had a negative impact on the local market and to some extent has led to suicide as traders who owe banks loans fall into depression after their businesses collapse.





Kuria vowed to convene a mega meeting of egg traders in Thika Stadium soon to chat the way forward as he seeks to push the Head of State into fulfilling his demand.





"I will convene a meeting with egg traders in Thika Stadium soon because this thing is now even resulting to suicide among small traders who are having it hard repaying their loans," he said.



