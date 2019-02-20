MOSES KURIA celebrates birthday at Kiza Lounge, SHEBESH was in attendance dazzling like a slay queen(PHOTOs).

, , , , , 05:05

Wednesday, February 20, 2019-It was pomp and colour as Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, celebrated his birthday at the lavish Kiza Lounge.

The controversial MP, who caused a buzz during New Years Eve party at Thika Stadium after he lectured President Uhuru Kenyatta like a baby for using Kikuyus as voting robots, turned 48 in style.

Washed out politician, Rachel Shebesh, was present at the birthday party dazzling like a slay queen.

Here are few photos from  Moses Kuria’s birthday party that we came across.










The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Man takes love potion to enjoy many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother in law

It is probably every man’s dream to have a bevy of women all over him. There are countless tactics a man can use to attract a woman beside...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno