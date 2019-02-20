MOSES KURIA celebrates birthday at Kiza Lounge, SHEBESH was in attendance dazzling like a slay queen(PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

-It was pomp and colour as Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, celebrated his birthday at the lavish Kiza Lounge.





The controversial MP, who caused a buzz during New Years Eve party at Thika Stadium after he lectured President Uhuru Kenyatta like a baby for using Kikuyus as voting robots, turned 48 in style.





Washed out politician, Rachel Shebesh, was present at the birthday party dazzling like a slay queen.





Here are few photos from Moses Kuria’s birthday party that we came across.











