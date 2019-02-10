More trouble for PROPHET OWUOR as one of his Pastors expose him and resigns, the fake prophet has nowhere to hide.

Sunday, February 10, 2019

-A pastor who served in Prophet David Owuor’s Holiness and Repentance Church has resigned and given reasons why he thinks the bearded prophet is leading a cult.





The pastor addressed a letter to the Church’s Head Office and said that he is no longer interested in serving under Owuor’s leadership.





The controversial prophet’s church ministry is almost crumbling down as his brainwashed followers open their eyes and realize they are worshipping in a cult.





Here’s the letter that the pastor addressed to Owuor’s Church Head Office after resigning.



