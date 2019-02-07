More trouble for DK KWENYE BEAT after infecting Purity with herpes, See the rent arrears his landlady is demanding, Poor Boy!

Thursday, February 7, 2019-Trouble seems to be following fading gospel singer DK Kwenye Beat.

A 20 year old  lady called Purity  recently exposed how the singer forced himself into her and banged her without protection.

He infected her with a herpes, a deadly sexually transmitted disease.

Even before the sex saga cools down, a land-lady is demanding for  rent arrears from DK totaling Ksh 250,000.

She claims DK rented her house in Dohnholm and moved out without clearing rent.

He keeps on changing phone numbers and taking the land-lady round in circles.

Here’s what the land-lady posted on the popular Buyer-Beware facebook group.

