Monster mum stabs her 8 year old daughter in her privates with hot knife over Sh50 in Kisii

Monday, February 18, 2019 - A woman who stabbed her 8-year old daughter in the private parts using a hot knife for stealing Sh50 from her has been arrested.





The incident happened at Mosocho village in Kisii County on Saturday.





The young girl was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where she is recuperating.





According to reports, the suspect, 24, tied her daughter on the bed using a rope and started torturing her demanding the Sh50.





Local Chief, Wilder Nyaboke, said the minor had spent two days with the wounds because her mother had locked her up in a room.





Her father, who is a boda boda operator, asked where she was having not seen her from the previous day and when he realised what had happened, he rushed her to hospital.





According to the doctors, the young girl had been stabbed many times using a hot knife but two stabs on the upper side of the thighs were more serious and required immediate attention.





Medics at KTRH said the young girl sustained serious injuries on her thighs and private parts and will have to undergo reconstructive surgery.





The monster mother is currently being held at Kisii Central Police Station as she waits to be arraigned in court.



