Money is not an issue! Nigerian politician's son celebrates dad's election victory with strippers as he makes it rain (WATCH)

, , , , 06:00

Monday, February 25, 2019 - Over the weekend, Nigerians went to the ballot to vote for their new leaders and results have been trickling in.

A son of one of the politicians who was re-elected has been celebrating with strippers in a hotel where he’s been holed up as he flaunts his money.

Apparently, the guy is a billionaire so for him money is not a problem, as he can he heard telling the ladies shaking their asses for him and his crew, F***k the money.

It is a pity that this are the kind of people Nigerian youth voted back to power.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

