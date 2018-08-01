Miraa traders say they are ready to lose the market over Kenya/ Somali border dispute – Tell UHURU to chase Somalis from Kenya

Monday February 18, 2019 - Miraa traders in the country have said they are ready to lose the Somalia market saying they cannot trade the country’s sovereignty for miraa sales.





On Saturday, Kenya recalled its Ambassador to Mogadishu and ordered Somalia’s envoy in Nairobi to leave after an alleged auction of oil and gas blocks in maritime territorial areas claimed by both countries.





Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau, said the alleged auction took place in London on February 7th and Somalia’s Government was deeply involved in the sale.





As a result of the border dispute, miraa traders will be the biggest casualties because they sell miraa to Somalia worth Sh 100 million daily.





However, in statement on Sunday, Nyambene Miraa Traders Association said Somalia was riding on miraa traders’ welfare to blackmail Kenya.





“Miraa is the soft underbelly targeted by Somalia whenever they want to seek attention from Kenya. We should be bracing for the worst,” Traders spokesman, Kimathi Munjuri, said.





The association said business had become difficult over the last two months after Puntland raised taxes while Mogadishu has opted for cheaper imports from Ethiopia.





“As it is, we are exporting minimally to Puntland after President Said Abdullahi Deni piled on us a tax of Sh500 per kilogramme of miraa,” he said.





Munjuri urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to chase away Somalis from Kenya if they threaten to ban the Miraa export.



