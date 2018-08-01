MIGUNA reveals the names of seven Kenyans who have hidden over Sh 15 trillion abroad as Kenyans continue to die due to graft, disease and poverty

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the names of Kenyan billionaires who have stashed billions in foreign accounts as Kenyans continue to die because of corruption, poverty, diseases and hunger.





On Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, requested an additional Sh 5 billion from the Treasury to enable him fight graft.





But in a fast rejoinder, Miguna said Haji has no moral authority to ask for funds in order to fight corruption.





He asked the DPP to ensure that he has repatriated funds hidden by some Kenyan politicians abroad before asking for more.

Miguna listed President Uhuru Kenyatta, African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development, Raila Odinga, former Presidents Daniel Arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki as among seven people who have hidden billions abroad.





He also named Deputy President William Ruto, the late Nicholas Biwott, Muhoho Kenyatta, former Governor Evans Kidero, business tycoon, Chris Kirubi, and Joshua Kulei.





“Shs. 5 billion for what, Haji? Repatriate the Sh15 Trillion Uhuru Kenyatta, Moi, Kibaki, Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Biwott, Chris Kirubi, Joshua Kulei, Muhuho, Kidero Evans and other looters stashed in off-shore accounts before asking for more money,” Miguna told Haji.



