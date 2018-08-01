MIGUNA MIGUNA may die in exile! UHURU and RAILA may never allow him back into the county - See what he said that has got them angry

Monday February 25 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Miguna Miguna, has urged Kenyans not to waste their time listening to politicians rooting for a referendum.





In a series of tweets, the exiled lawyer said that leaders pushing for a referendum, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are doing so for their selfish gains before 2022.





He reminded Kenyans to concentrate on real problems facing them and the referendum, noting that nothing will change even if we adopt the changes.





Miguna termed the referendum as a scheme by Uhuru and Raila to loot public resources and nothing more.





“Let's deal with real problems facing Kenyans; NOT a referendum that selfish politicians intend to use to steal billions of public money that should be spent on job creation for the youth who earn nothing, live in slums, but must scavenge to pay exorbitantly on basic needs,” he said.



