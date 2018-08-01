MIGUNA MIGUNA fires back after lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI said that he shouts loud like a fool without making sense! All the way in Canada

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, left Kenya in stitches on Wednesday after he claimed that deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, keeps shouting without making sense.





Ahmednasir, who was on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL), said it would be an insult to compare Miguna Miguna with renowned scholar, Prof Makau Mutua.





He said Mutua is a sensible guy and Miguna is just a fat toad who doesn’t make any sense.





However, in a fast response, Miguna who is still in Canada, said Ahmednasir Abdullahi should be the last person to comment on matters affecting Kenyans.





Miguna termed himself a revolutionary leader who has no time for selfish hyenas like Ahmednasir.





Miguna also claimed that Ahmednasir has been benefiting from looted public resources yet he has the audacity to argue on national television over several issues affecting the nation





“As a revolutionary freedom fighter, I don't operate at the low, filthy level of Ahmednasir where incompetent, incoherent and corrupt advocates fight with each other over the carcasses of looted state corporations and launder money for drug dealers, pirates and other scumbags,” Miguna said.



