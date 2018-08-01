Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - BIMAS

Internal Audit Assistant

BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position

Reports to: Internal Audit Manager (with frequent travel to branches)

Duty station: Head Office (In Embu)

Responsibilities

· Participate in monitoring and evaluation of compliance with organizational procedures and regulations.

· Keep track of actual expenditure against budget allocations.

· Assist in verifying accuracy of records by carrying out actual stock-taking

· Participate in Audit investigations

· Participate in assessing the efficacy of existing controls, systems processes and procedures by subjecting them to weakness tests.

· Work with senior officers to re-examine and amend as necessary the existing safeguards and standards to make them more full proof

· Assist seniors to compile and submit reports on reconciliation and evaluation aspects of organizational assets.

· Maintain internal audit working paper files.

· File documents in the department.

· Maintain registers used in the department.

· Coordinate dispatches from the department.

· Any other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Completed CPA part 2 and a business related degree

· Should be 25 years and above

· At least 2 years’ experience in an internal audit department of a financial institution preferably the Micro-finance sector

· Have a minimum of grade B at KCSE

· Should be a person of high integrity, bold and decisive, with good interpersonal skills, a team player.

· Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)

· Proficiency in Computer packages

· Excellent verbal and written communication





Loan Officer

BIMAS Kenya Limited seeks to fill the position of a Loan Officer

Reporting to: Branch Managers

Station: Various Branch offices

Responsibilities

· Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.

· Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.

· Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch

· Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.

Qualifications

· Be 25 years and above

· Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.

· Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE

· Have at least 2 years relevant experience

· Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage)

· Holder of valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download the job application form here http://www.bimaskenya.com/index.php/careers (This is Mandatory)

All applications should also include;

1 page summary outlining prior experience gained in similar engagements

Detailed and updated CVs

Copies of certificates and testimonials

Daytime telephone and email contacts of 3 professional referees (one must be an immediate supervisor and or Human resource person of current or last place worked)

Any other relevant information

Indicate the position as the subject of your email not later than the 23 rd February 2019

Addressed to the;

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

P.O. Box 2299 – 60100

Embu

Email; recruitment@bimaskenya.com

NB; Applications that do not follow the guidelines above will be disqualified and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.