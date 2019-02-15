Mazda, Toyota among 25 vehicle models blacklisted by an insurance firm in Kenya over high prices of spare parts (See FULL LIST)

Friday, February 15, 2019 - An insurance firm has blacklisted 25 motor vehicle models in Kenya over unavailability or high prices of spare parts.





The listed vehicles will no longer get comprehensive cover at Occidental Insurance while models covered on comprehensive basis shall be converted to Third Party only upon renewal.





Among the listed models include, Subaru Exiga, Renault all models, Toyota Gaia, Vios, Voltz, Honda Crossroad, Suzuki Escudo, Mazda Axella among others.





A notice to all agents and brokers read:





“We hereby wish to enlighten you that there exists some vehicles whose spare parts have become rare and/or obsolete and have therefore become a challenge when settling claims. We will therefore not underwrite these kind of vehicles to ensure smooth running of business and excellent client experience,”





“Futher please take note that all the vehicles covered on comprehensive basis shall be converted to Third Party only upon renewal. Also note that all comprehensive vehicles must be up to 15 years of age for private vehicles and 12 years for commercial vehicles.”





Below is the notice with the full list of vehicles blacklisted.