MATIANGI comes to the rescue of ailing former Athlete NYANTIKA MAIYORO and he will now be discharged soon - God bless him

Tuesday February 19, 2019 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi , has pledged to settle the hospital bill of former international athlete, Nyantika Maiyoro.





Maiyoro has been ailing for some time and was admitted at Christa Marianne Hospital after he complained of chest pains almost three months ago.





According doctors at the hospital, Maiyoro was diagnosed with tuberculosis.





Following his diagnosis, he was scheduled for major tests on Thursday last week which were later postponed because the family could not raise the required Sh 80,000.





Upon hearing the unfortunate case, Matiang’i, through an intermediary, contacted the family and pledged to pay his hospital bills.





On Monday, Maiyoro’s son stated:





“The CS talked to us through phone and promised to cater for the bills and all costs that we will incur while in hospital.”





Doctors at the hospital also said the legend is responding well to treatment and he might be discharged late this week.



