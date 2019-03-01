Massive Recruitment of Interns by Microsoft, Nairobi, Kenya

Are you insatiably curious? Do you collaborate well with others, knowing that better solutions come from working together? Are you motivated every day to empower others to achieve more through technology and innovation?

If yes – our Intern Program is designed for you.

Even the greatest were once beginners. Internship at Microsoft is looking for committed people with initiative and drive. Our applicants should have a genuine passion for technology, analytical thinking, interest towards communication skills and team projects. Passion is the common ingredient among our colleagues, and if you’ve got it, then whatever your particular skills are, we’ll find the perfect home for them!

Responsibilities

Microsoft Intern Program

Our Intern Program offers you the opportunity to join Microsoft on a real job role in various job families. On top of your role, you’ll have the chance to join our dynamic community of international interns, enabling you to build a global network of contacts and to gain exposure to real Microsoft business activities and leaders in the world!

Our technology helps to empower customers through you. These positions give you the opportunity to have an impact on both internal and external customers. You are the kind of person who can’t help but inspire people with the power and potential of technology. You’re hardwired to share with them how a program or new piece of hardware can improve their lives or businesses. Here, you can use your gift to become a trusted client advisor, supporting our customers and keeping our company growing in more than 100 countries around the world.

Microsoft Intern Program Experience

Additional To The On The Job Experience You Will Witness; You Will Have Opportunity To Enjoy The Following Highlights

To ensure you are having the best out of your internship; a full experience has been designed especially for you to nourish your talent and sharpen your capability.

· On-boarding day

· Manager one-to-ones

· Regular performance reviews

· Personal Development Program

· Mentorship program

· Organized Intern community events

· Access to latest Microsoft technology and solutions

Qualifications

· Pursuing or within one year of graduation from undergraduate studies

· Pursuing a full-time Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer majors or related fields

· Well-developed communication, presentation as well as analytical and problem-solving skills

· Negotiation, customer service, and interpersonal skills

· Passion for People & Technology, Customer relations and Sales

· Fluency in English Language

· Available to start on 1st of March 2019

Application Process

· Online Application

· Application Screening

· HR Interview

· Technical/Business Interview

How to Apply