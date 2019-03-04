Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya – KNCHR (Internship Opportunities)Jobs and Careers 09:54
Complaints & Investigations Internship
4 Posts
Location: Headquarters (3 vacancies) & Thika Huduma Centre (1 vacancy)
Responsibilities
· To work closely with Programme heads and staff in order to learn from the work of the Commission in various divisions.
· Assist in Programme/Work plan implementation and assist in running and maintaining various Programmes in KNCHR,
· Any other task that may be assigned by the Programme Officers.
Qualifications
· A Degree/ Diploma from a recognized university in a relevant field.
· Excellent ICT skills, with working knowledge of the Microsoft Office Tools.
· Must be able to work effectively and independently with minimum supervision.
· Excellent inter-personal and communication skills.
· Proven research, writing and communication capability
· Demonstrable commitment to social justice.
· Fluency in spoken and written English and Swahili.
Directorate of Regional Services Internship
4 Posts
Location: Mombasa (2 vacancies), Nyahururu (1 vacancy), Kisumu (1 vacancy)
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Research & Compliance Internship
Responsibilities
Qualifications
HR & Admin Internship
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Monitoring & Evaluation Internship
Responsibilities
Qualifications
How to Apply
If you possess the above qualifications, please submit your applications manually through the post office or by hand delivery in any of our offices, clearly indicating the position, the directorate/divisions you are applying to on both the cover letter and envelope, together with a detailed C.V,names and valid contacts of three referees, to reach us by 4th March, 2019 to
The Commission Secretary,
Kenya National Commission on Human Rights
Lenana Road, CVS Plaza, 1st Floor
P.O. Box 74359-00200
NAIROBI.