Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya – KNCHR (Internship Opportunities)

Complaints & Investigations Internship



4 Posts

Location: Headquarters (3 vacancies) & Thika Huduma Centre (1 vacancy)

Responsibilities

· To work closely with Programme heads and staff in order to learn from the work of the Commission in various divisions.

· Assist in Programme/Work plan implementation and assist in running and maintaining various Programmes in KNCHR,

· Any other task that may be assigned by the Programme Officers.

Qualifications

· A Degree/ Diploma from a recognized university in a relevant field.

· Excellent ICT skills, with working knowledge of the Microsoft Office Tools.

· Must be able to work effectively and independently with minimum supervision.

· Excellent inter-personal and communication skills.

· Proven research, writing and communication capability

· Demonstrable commitment to social justice.

· Fluency in spoken and written English and Swahili.





Directorate of Regional Services Internship

4 Posts

Location: Mombasa (2 vacancies), Nyahururu (1 vacancy), Kisumu (1 vacancy)

Responsibilities

Qualifications

Research & Compliance Internship

Responsibilities

Qualifications

HR & Admin Internship

Responsibilities

Qualifications

Monitoring & Evaluation Internship

Responsibilities

Qualifications

How to Apply

If you possess the above qualifications, please submit your applications manually through the post office or by hand delivery in any of our offices, clearly indicating the position, the directorate/divisions you are applying to on both the cover letter and envelope, together with a detailed C.V,names and valid contacts of three referees, to reach us by 4th March, 2019 to

The Commission Secretary,

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights

Lenana Road, CVS Plaza, 1st Floor

P.O. Box 74359-00200