Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - PSC (23 Vacancies)

Agricultural Engineering Technical Trainer



Job Group “K”.

Terms of Service: Permanent and PensionableAgricultural Engineering

Salary Scale: Ksh.35,400.00 – 46,230.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.6,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.5,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer, and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Bio systems Engineering, Biological Engineering, Soil and Water Engineering, Agricultural Structures and Processing, Post-Harvest Technology, Agricultural Machinery and Farm Power Technology, Environmental Engineering, Renewable Energy Engineering or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body;

· Proficiency in computer application skills





Aquaculture Technical Trainer

Job Group “K”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.35,400.00 – 46,230.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.6,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.5,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer, and

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Aquaculture, Environmental Science, Aquatic Ecology, Aquatic Ecotoxicology, Aquatic Technology, Zoology, Ichthyology and Fisheries Sciences, Biochemistry, Bio-statistics, Limnology, Wildlife and Fisheries Biology, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural and Bio systems Engineering, or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body;

· Proficiency in computer application skills





Architecture Technical Trainer

Job Group “K”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.35,400.00 – 46,230.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.6,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.5,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Architecture, Land Scape Design, Building Construction, Civil Engineering, Land Surveying, Land Economics, Building Economics, Urban and Regional Planning, Surveying or equivalent qualification from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body;

· Proficiency in computer application skills





ICT Technical Trainer

Job Group “K”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.35,400.00 – 46,230.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.6,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.5,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following specializations; Computer Science, Information Communication Technology or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.





Assistant ICT Technical Trainer

Job Group “J”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.29,190.00 – 34,440.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.4,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Diploma in technical education from a recognized institution

OR

· Diploma in any of the following fields: Computer Science, Information Communication Technology or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.





Beauty Therapy Assistant Trainer

Job Group “J”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.29,190.00 – 34,440.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.4,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Diploma in technical education from a recognized institution

OR

· Diploma in any of the following fields: Beauty Therapy, Cosmetology, Massage, Hair Dressing, Nail Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computer application skills





Food & Beverage Technical Trainer

Job Group “K”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.35,400.00 – 46,230.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.6,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.5,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following specializations; Food & Beverage Industry, Food & Beverage Service Personnel, Food & Beverage Service Equipment, Menu Knowledge, Types of Food & Beverage Service or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Proficiency in computer application skills





Assistant Food & Beverage Trainer

Job Group “J”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.29,190.00 – 34,440.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.4,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Diploma in technical education from a recognized institution

OR

· Diploma in any of the following fields: Food & Beverage Industry, Food & Beverage Service Personnel, Food & Beverage Service Equipment, Menu Knowledge, Types of Food & Beverage Service or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Proficiency in computer application skills





Assistant Automotive Engineering Trainer

Job Group “J”.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.29,190.00 – 34,440.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.4,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Diploma in technical education from a recognized institution

OR

· Diploma in any of the following fields: Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Automotive Electronics, Computer Science, Physics, Safety Engineering, Vehicle Engineering or Automation and Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Be a member of Relevant Professional Body

· Proficiency in computer application skills





Electrical Engineering Trainer

Job Group “K”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.35,400.00 – 46,230.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.6,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.5,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following specializations; Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Physical Electronics, Electrical Thermodynamics, Mechanical Engineering for Electrical Engineers, Physics, Mathematics, or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body; and

· Proficiency in computer application skills.





Assistant Electrical Engineering Trainer

Job Group “J”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.29,190.00 – 34,440.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.4,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Diploma in technical education from a recognized institution

OR

· Diploma in any of the following fields: Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Physical Electronics, Electrical Thermodynamics, Mechanical Engineering for Electrical Engineers, Physics, Mathematics or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Been registered by the Relevant Professional Body

· Proficiency in computer application skills





Carpentry Technical Trainer

Job Group “J”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.29,190.00 – 34,440.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.4,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Diploma in technical education from a recognized institution

OR

· Diploma in any of the following fields: Algebra, Geometry, Physics, Architectural Drawing, Wood Working, Framing and Finishing, Building Technology, Roofing Systems, Interior and Exterior Finishing, Wood Layout and Construction, Mechanical Systems, Blue Print Reading or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Proficiency in computer application skills





Tourism Management Trainer

Job Group “K”

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Salary Scale: Ksh.35,400.00 – 46,230.00pm

House Allowance: as per prevailing civil servant rates

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.6,000pm

Annual Leave Allowance: Ksh.5,000p.a

Leave Entitlement: 30 working days p.a

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus,

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work,

· Setting and marking examination/assignment,

· Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a senior trainer

· Supervising trainers’ projects and practical work.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in any of the following specializations; Tourism Marketing Management, International Hotel Management, International Tourism, Leisure Management, Event Management, Cruise Management, Airport Management, Service Marketing or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Proficiency in computer application skills

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their applications directly to the Institutions where vacancies exist by filling in ONE (1) PSC 2 (Revised 2016) application form and attaching copies of National ID card, academic and professional certificates and any other testimonials. The form may be downloaded from the Public Service Commission website.

So as to reach the respective Boards/Councils on or before 11th March, 2019

Details of the posts and requirements for appointment can be accessed on the Public Service Commission Website www.publicservice.go.ke

Copies of the full advertisement are also available in the TVET Institutions.