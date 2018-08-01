Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya – KETRACO (Internship Opportunities)

Civil Engineering Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Electrical Engineering Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Environmentalist Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Socio-Economist Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Land Economist Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Health & Safety Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Survey & Geo-Informatics Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Finance & Accounts Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Technology & Innovation Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Security Studies Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Human Resource Management Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Business Administration Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Corporate Communication Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.





Supply Chain Management Internship

REF: KET/5/1C/50-B VOL II

As a State Agency and in tandem with the National Agenda on strengthening youth employment and entrepreneurship, KETRACO has a role to play in ensuring that the youth, especially those with relevant qualifications, are offered opportunities to enable them gain practical work experience and/or fulfill the legal requirement for registration by professional bodies.

In this regard, KETRACO is offering internship opportunity with effect from 1st April 2019. Interested applicant must meet the following requirements:

· Have graduated with least Second Upper (Bachelor) or Distinction (Diploma) that is relevant to KETRACO’S mandate;

· Have graduated in either 2017 or 2018;

· Be 35 years and below;

· Not be in any gainful employment; and

· Be immediately available.

How To Apply

The interested applicant will be required to submit application not later than 28 th February 2019 via the link below

The applicant will be required to attach the following documents:

· Final certificate (transcripts/result slips will not be accepted)

· National ID.

N/B: KETRACO is an equal opportunity employer. Persons living with Disabilities are encouraged to apply. Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.