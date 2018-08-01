Massive NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - KISE

Functional Assessment Officer (35K)

KISE/Advert/HR/2/2019: Job Group ‘K’ (1 year Contract)

Area of Specialization

· Visual impairment (1 Post)

· Autism (1 post)

· Physical and Multiple Disability (1post)

· Hearing Impairment (1 post)

Basic Salary Ksh 35,400.00.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Special Needs Education

· Bachelors of Education (SNE)

· 5 years experience in Assessment Centre

· At least 3 years teaching experience in area of children with special needs.

· Training on the following areas: Functional Assessment, audiology, vision therapy, basic physiotherapy, basic occupational Therapy and Information Communication Technology will be an added advantage

Experienced SNE practitioners are encouraged to apply





Research Assistant II (29K)

KISE/Advert/HR/3/2019: Job Group ‘J’

Qualifications

· Bachelors’ Degree in Social Sciences or any other related field

· Working knowledge and proficiency in computer software packages

Responsibilities

· Collect and analyze data for research carried out.

· Prepare interview questions for intended research/survey

· Maintain accurate records of interviews, safeguarding the confidentiality of subjects as necessary

· Participate in surveys conducted by Institute, partners and stakeholders

· Analyze and report on information gathered.





Physiotherapist II (23K)

KISE/Advert/HR/4/2019: Job Group ‘H’

Qualifications

· Diploma in Physiotherapy or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Certificate of Registration from a recognized institution.

· Proficiency in computer application.

· Atleast 3 years experience

Responsibilities

· screening, assessing and providing therapeutic exercises, manual therapy, electrotherapy and hydrotherapy interventions as per the patients/clients formulated treatment plan;

· carrying out physical disability assessments for categorization, registration and other

· support;

· verifying and maintaining information and records relating to client

· sensitizing the community on Physiotherapy issues; maintaining patients/clients progress reports; collecting data for operational research; and preparing periodic reports.





Gym Instructor (16K)

KISE/Advert/HR/5/2019: Job Group ‘F’

Basic Salary Scale Ksh 16,890.00

Qualifications

· Certificate in sports management or equivalent

· Certificate in gymnasium management.

· certified Swimming Instructor and lifeguard certificate or equivalent.

· Knowledge in pool treatment.

· Valid first aid certificate and knowledge of first aid, CPR and skill application knowledge.

· Computer literate.

· Minimum 4 years’ experience as a lifeguard and gym instructor

Responsibilities

· Adhering to all health and safety regulations and overseeing the safety of all clients in the hydrotherapeutic swimming pool.

· Planning pool activities and ensuring safety gears are used

· Ensuring that water standards meet safety standard requirements.

· Interacting with children starting from the toddlers to parents in the pool and gym

· administering First Aid in case of emergencies

· Inspecting facilities for cleanliness; complete general pool and gym facility cleaning and maintenance duties

· Conducting fitness programmes and inductions in the gym

· Advising clients on the correct usage of gym equipment





Metal Work Technical Instructor (23K)

KISE/Advert/HR/6/2019: Job Group ‘H’

Basic Salary Scale Kshs. 23780.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Technical Education from a recognized institution;

· Experience in training on metal work, technical drawing, design and production of education materials and devices.

· Atleast 3 years experience as an Instructor

Responsibilities

· Undertaking training in areas of specialization in accordance with the syllabus;

· Preparing teaching/learning materials and schemes of work;

· Setting and marking examination/assignment;

· Carrying out research work for enhancement of device and learning materials

· Supervising trainees projects and practical work.

· Overseeing production of materials and development





Accountant II (29K)

KISE/Advert/HR/7/2019: Job Group ‘J’

Basic Salary Scale Ksh 29,190.

Qualifications

· Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines; Commerce (Accounting Option), Finance, Economics, Business Administration / Management or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination;

· Be Proficient in computer applications;

Responsibilities

· processing payments; preparing and compiling financial reports;

· application of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAPs) including the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) techniques in

· accounting for Institute’s finances, assets, revenue, expenditure and costs; and carrying out bank reconciliation.





Internal Auditor II (35K)

KISE/ADVERT/HR/8/2019: Job Group ‘K’

Basic Salary Scale Ksh 35400.

Qualifications

· Bachelors degree in any of the following disciplines: Commerce (Accounting/Finance option), Economics, Mathematics, Statistics or any other equivalent qualification for a recognized Institution.

· Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Part II or Certified Internal Auditors (CIA) Part II

· Be proficient in computer applications

· Three years experience as Internal Auditor

Responsibilities

· Carrying out risk assessment and developing management guidelines

· Carrying out audit checks and verifying payments

· Examining vouchers, and all books of accounts

· Preparing audit observations, verifying statement of accounts

· Consolidating primary audit/queries

· Undertaking audit inspection





HRM Assistant (23K)

KISE/ADVERT/HR/9/2019: Job Group ‘H’

Basic Salary Scale Ksh. 23,780.00.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C (plain);

· Diploma in Human Resource Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

· Proficient in computer use and application; and

· Initiative, team player and highly motivated

· Relevant working experience

Responsibilities

· coordination of human resource management activities in such areas as appointments promotions, complement control and staff development within the framework of the existing human resource policies

· Implementing human resource and administration decisions within existing rules, regulations and procedures;





Security Officer (29K)

KISE/ADVERT/HR/10/2019- Job Group ‘J’

Basic Salary Scale Kshs 29,190.

Qualifications

· Have a Bachelors degree in social science, Security Management or equivalent;

· Diploma in security Management, criminology

· Have at least served for five (5) years of professional experience in Security Management;

· Be in Possession of a current Certificate of Good conduct;

· Have clean record of discharge from Kenya Disciplined Forces;

· Be computer literate

Responsibilities

· Duties Managing and control coordination of security operations

· Liaising with police on security matters and following up court cases

· Liaising with external security forces

· Ensuring effective security is maintained for the protection of students, staff and property

· Coordinate evacuation of staff and students during disaster

· Incharge of training on safety programmes





Plumber (16K)

KISE/ADVERT/HR/11/2019- Job Group ‘F’

Basic Salary Scale Ksh. 16,890.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+ or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

· Artisan National Trade Test Certificate Grade III/apprentice Certificate awarded by the National Industrial Training Authority or its equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

· Duties will involve undertaking improvement works, repair woks and maintenance of buildings and facilities.





ICT Technician (23K)

KISE/ADVERT/HR/12/2019 –Job Group ‘H’

Basic Salary Scale Ksh 23,780.00.

Qualifications

· Diploma in any of the following fields: Computer Science, information technology or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

· Minimum three years experience

Responsibilities

· writing and testing simple computer programs according to instructions and specifications;

· assisting in the implementation of the computer systems;

· providing user support and training of users;

· repairs and maintenance of ICT equipment and associated peripherals;

· monitoring the performance of ICT equipments; and

· reporting any faults for further action.





Driver III (2 Posts)

KISE/ADVERT/HR/13/2019: Job Group ‘D’

Basic Salary Scale Kshs 14,610.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

· A valid driving license free from any current endorsement(s) for class(es) of vehicle(s) an officer is required to drive;

· Attended a First -Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution;

· Passed suitability Test for Driver Grade III;

· Passed Practical Test for Drivers conducted by the respective Ministry/Department;

· A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police;

· At least two (2) years driving experience

Responsibilities

· driving a motor vehicle as authorized;

· carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure, etc.;

· detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

· maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned;

· ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road;

· safety of the passengers and/or goods therein; and

· maintaining cleanliness of the vehicles

How to Apply

Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below. Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications online through the Institute website www.kise.ac.ke/job-application-form .

Applicants should complete the online application form, attaching academic and professional certificates, and an application letter addressed to Director, Kenya Institute of Special Education, P O Box 48413 – 00100, Nairobi.

All the details requested in the advertisement should be filled in the form. It is an offence to include false or incorrect information in the application.

Note that hard copies submission will not be accepted. Canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.