MARTHA KARUA says CAROLINE MWATHA was killed by police – She was forced to procure an abortion by police and then sell it as the cause

Monday February 25, 2019 - Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has joined civil society members in condemning the brutal murder of Dandora human rights activist, Caroline Mwatha Ochieng.





Speaking during a requiem mass of Mwatha at Freedom Corner on Thursday, Karua said the activist may have been forced to procure an abortion by police so that they can say she died while trying to flush out a foetus.





Karua said it is possible the activist “was killed and the obvious action taken by the killer was to scandalise her and ruin her reputation”.





Similar sentiments were expressed by former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, who rejected the police’s narrative about an abortion.





“Cops never say the truth,” he said.





“Even if police tell you the truth by accident, don’t believe it,” Mutunga said.





“It’s clear the activist was murdered for her stand for the truth.”





A postmortem examination conducted on Mwatha established that she died from bleeding due to a ruptured uterus.





Dr Peter Ndegwa, the pathologist who represented the family during the autopsy, said that Mwatha had a male feotus that was between five to six months old.





Dr Ndegwa said Mwatha overbled, both internally and externally, the foetus was dismembered and part of the skull broken.





"Somebody badly mutilated the foetus, there was no left upper rib," Ndegwa said.



