MARAGA in deep trouble for accompanying UHURU and RAILA to Kisii and cheering them – ORENGO and WETANGULA breathe fire

Friday February 22, 2019 - A group of Senators have vowed to summon Chief Justice David Maraga for accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta to Kisii County on Wednesday.





Maraga, who is the President of the Judiciary, accompanied Uhuru while opening the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.





Senators led by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, and his Bungoma counterpart, Moses Wetangula, l ashed out at Maraga for participating in a political gathering.





Orengo said it was shameful to see the CJ standing in line ‘waiting to be recognized’ as it paints a bad picture of the Judiciary.





“It is bad manners for the Judiciary…and the Chief Justice must be told. He is bringing dishonor to the courts.”

“That should never ever happen in a democratic constitutional country which has three arms of Government which are equal,” Orengo said.





Orengo’s sentiments were echoed by Wetangula who reminded the CJ that he represents the whole country and not Kisii region.





“When I heard the Chief Justice saying that he is happy that the Executive has come to bring development to his homeland…he is not the Chief Justice of Kisii.”





“He is the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya,” Wetangula said.





The Judiciary is yet to issue a statement on the matter but legislators plan to pay the CJ a visit and caution him.



