MAN narrates what happened after someone’s wife invited him to her house for SEX, she lied that her hubby is out of town.

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - This guy has unearthed a new cunning trick that married women are using to lure horny men to their houses and then they turn against them.





So, this man met a beautiful lady through facebook and they engaged in a chat to know each other and then planned for a sex date.





The woman told the guy to go to her house in Westlands since her husband was out of town.





When a man is horny, brains no longer work and this guy decided to go oblivious of the danger that lay ahead.





What happened after he arrived at the woman’s house for sex will leave you speechless.





This shit is funny.





Read this thread that has been trending in the inter-webs.



