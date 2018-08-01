MAKAU MUTUA says he has a lot of money to fund his own presidential campaign in 2022! I will give RUTO and RAILA a run for their stolen money!

Thursday February 22, 2019 - Renowned scholar and academician, Prof Makau Mutua, has said money won’t be an obstacle to fund his 2022 presidential bid.

On Wednesday, Makau who is a Kenyan scholar based in the United States announced his presidential bid saying he thinks the right time has come for him to rescue Kenyans from bad leadership.

Mutua said that he intends to conduct a campaign in a manner that will win the hearts and minds of Kenyans come 2022.

He insisted that he doesn’t intend to buy voters in order to ascend to power when that time comes. 

However, he vowed to mount the mother of all campaigns that will shake the whole country.

Makau, who is a former Law Lecturer at Buffalo Law School in New York, says he will not use stolen money like other Kenya politicians but will get money from his friends and institutions.

“We have extensive networks of clean and uncorrupted resources, both financial and moral. But that's not our most important question. I don't intend to buy the election",” Makau stated.

