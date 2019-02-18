Luo LADY leaves thirsty men panting like thirsty dogs, Watch her shake her big booty and tiny waist(VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 03:07
Monday, February 18, 2019-Upcoming Luo singer, Yvonne Shannez, has been posting a series of thirst traps on her Instagram page where thirsty men flock to have a glimpse of her latest juicy videos that garner thousands of views.
The well endowed beauty with a tiny waist and big booty has posted another juicy video shaking her famous derriere that has become an internet sensation.
In the juicy video, Shannez moves her body like a belly dancer and spices up the moves by swinging her big buttocks.
The beauty from the lake-side city is not just a snack, she is a complete meal.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST