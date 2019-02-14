Love with a fuck-boy! See how DIAMOND PLATNUMZ treated his Kenyan bae, TANASHA DONA, on Valentines (PHOTO + VIDEO)

Friday, February 15, 2019

- Struggling NRG radio presenter, Tanasha Dona, was treated like a queen by her Tanzanian boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz, during Valentines.





The Bongo singer hired a band to surprise Tanasha with a bouquet flowers and romantic songs on the big day when she was busy working at NRG studios.





This caught her by surprise and she couldn’t hide the joy.





The petite beauty took to Instagram and shared a video of the amazing surprise planned by her Tanzanian bae saying,





“Thank you for this surprise..I was so speechless you can tell from my squeaky voice.. You made my day. I love you.”









She also posted a photo of the red roses she received from Diamond saying,





“Thank you my love. I’m the luckiest woman in the world to have you.... Words can’t express how I feel right now.”





The affair between Diamond and Tanasha has always been doubted by showbiz pundits and fans.





Many people believe they are just acting for the cameras and there’s no genuine love between the two.





Diamond, who is popularly known as Simba, is a notorious fuckboy who uses and dumps ladies like tissue papers.



