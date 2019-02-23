Love struck DENNIS OKARI flaunts his wife on social media for the first time after secret wedding, they look like teenage lovers(PHOTO)

Saturday, February 23, 2019

-NTV’s investigative reporter and anchor , Dennis Okari, has for the first time flaunted his gorgeous wife on social media a week after their invite only wedding which was attended by close friends and family members.





Okari has been keeping his love life under the wraps and many people were shocked after finding out that he moved on and landed a new beauty after break up with Betty Kyallo.





The talented reporter and anchor updated a photo on his facebook chilling out with his new wife Naomi Joy while striking a pose like teenage lovers.





Betty Kyallo will die of jealousy after seeing this beautiful photo.





They look so lovely.