Love struck DENNIS OKARI flaunts his wife on social media for the first time after secret wedding, they look like teenage lovers(PHOTO)

, , , , , 05:47

Saturday, February 23, 2019-NTV’s investigative reporter and anchor , Dennis Okari, has for the first time flaunted his gorgeous wife on social media a week after their  invite only wedding which was attended by close friends and family members.

Okari has been keeping his love life under the wraps and  many people were shocked after finding out that he moved on and landed a new beauty after break up with Betty Kyallo.


The talented reporter and anchor updated a photo on  his facebook chilling out with his new wife Naomi Joy while striking a pose like teenage lovers.

Betty Kyallo will die of jealousy after seeing this beautiful photo.

They look so lovely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno