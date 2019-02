Love struck ANN WAIGURU gushes over her new lover KAMOTHO NGOTHO, this man has the key to her heart.

-Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru, has praised her new lover, Kamotho Ngotho, a city based lawyer, claiming he is an exceptional man.

Waiguru met Kamotho ten years ago and they decided to take their relationship to another level through a secret ruracio held in Kirinyaga last weekend.

The beautiful Governor says her new found flame is a supportive man who has deep faith in God.

She claims when she was facing corruption scandals at NYS , Kamotho was there to support her.

“He is an exceptional man. There is no other like him. He was my pillar at the time and has always been. Kind, patient, supportive and level headed,” she says.