Lost generation! Parents see the kind of children you are raising - This is madness (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 03:18
Tuesday, 19 February 2019 - Parents should see this shocking photo of their daughters and sons misbehaving and weep.
From the photo that has sparked outrage on social media, the guy is standing behind the lady with his hands squeezing her breasts like a loaf of bread.
What is more shocking is that they both seemed to enjoy the moment from their body language and it’s just insane.
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST