LINUS KAIKAI’s wife throws shade at JOHO’s left-overs, BETTY KYALLO, after OKARI’s wedding with new sweetheart, No Mercy!!!

Sunday, February 17, 2019

-Jace Mueni, the wife to Royal Media Services Director of Strategy and Innovation, Linus Kaikai, threw shade at K24’s anchor, Betty Kyallo, after her ex-husband, Dennis Okari, re-married in an invite only wedding.





Mueni referred to Betty Kyallo as “bad rubbish” and added that she is happy Okari picked up the pieces and moved on after she dumped him for Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.





Kaikai’s wife shared a photo on facebook hanging out with Okari’s new wife on her wedding day and captioned it,” The wedding is here, love has triumphed over bad rubbish. Knowing your self-worth means when one relationship does not work, you move on and start afresh. You do not dedicate your life to the past. God bless this couple, they deserve all the happiness in the world,”









Okari walked down the aisle with his new wife identified as Naomi Joy last Friday at Ridgeways Baptist church along Kiambu Road.





Okari’s first marriage with Betty Kyallo lasted for less than 6 months.





They broke up after he found out that she was secretly involved in an affair with Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho.



When Okari confronted her, she dumped him and continued warming Joho's bed.



Joho later dumped her and re-possessed an expensive car he had bought for her.



