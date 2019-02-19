LILLAN MULI says she regrets calling her baby daddy a community husband, the Kisii man has dickimatized her.

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - Towards the end of last year, controversial Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, embarrassed her wealthy baby daddy and sponsor, Jared Nevaton, on social media.





Lillian washed Jared’s dirt in public and revealed that he is a randy man with multiple sexual partners and insatiable appetite for anything in a skirt.





She called him a community husband and put it clear that she doesn’t want to be associated with him.





But the sexy Kamba anchor has turned around and made up with the Kisii businessman after he apologized to her with a bottle of Moet.





Muli says she regrets calling him a community husband and blamed her emotions for misleading her.





Speaking in a recent interview, Lillian revealed that she catches emotions so fast and that’s what led to her recent outburst on her baby-daddy that caused a lot of buzz on social media.





“My recent outburst, I know everyone knows about it. I am not proud that my outburst had everyone talking. I think sometimes I underestimate my mind,” She said.





“People will take what you give them and just run with it. I have learnt from it, it was a weak moment for me and it just happened. I am choosing to move on, if I could take it back I would,” the screen-siren added.



