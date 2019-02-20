Like RAILA ODINGA, UHURU says referendum is unstoppable – Nobody can stop an idea whose time has come!

Wednesday February 20, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the country must go for a referendum to address issues of electoral injustice and inclusivity.





Speaking in Kisii County on Wednesday when he opened the new Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, Uhuru said a referendum is inevitable because it is what will guarantee inclusivity in Government, in a bid to end perennial frictions during elections.





"We have to look into the structure of our government so that we can ensure no Kenyan feels left out,”Uhuru said.





“We all have good plans for our country, but we must have inclusivity because that what will take us to the next level of development," Uhuru added.





This, he said was the sole motive for them uniting with his then political arch-rival Raila Odinga, after a prolonged electioneering period that threatened to tear the country apart.





“Through Building Bridges, we want to talk to all Kenyans on the issues they would like addressed,” the President asserted





Among those who accompanied Uhuru to Kisii County included his deputy William Ruto and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.



