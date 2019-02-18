Let us take you around our curves and thighlands-Kenyan MOMOS causes commotion on social media (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Photos 06:44
Monday, February 18, 2019-These ladies who are part of Mrembo Ni Mimi movement that seeks to appreciate plus size ladies left men gasping after they posted a video parading their big curves and wondrous thighland.
They took men around their bodies and displayed heavy busts that make Vera Sidika's fake boobs look like a joke.
Despite the endless trolls on big-body ladies, these lasses are proud of their big assets.
We love them too.
Watch video.
