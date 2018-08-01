KUTUNY says RUTO will lose the presidential race in 2022 because of having naïve and incompetent advisors - HASSAN OMAR will betray you like Judas

Sunday February 17, 2019 - Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has said Deputy President William Ruto will lose the 2022 presidential race because of having bad political advisors.





On Friday, Ruto sacked all his political advisors and replaced them with old politicians and political rejects.





The new members of his new kitchen cabinet are ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, former Tinderet MP, Henry Kosgey, former Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto, and former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar.





The DP hopes that this new team will help him clinch the Presidency in 2022.





But according to Kutuny, the new team may destroy Ruto instead of helping him.





“Advisers filled with bitterness will destroy Ruto’s chances for 2022.”





“I hope the new team will change tact, but unfortunately, most are still driven by bitterness.”





“If people driven by discontent advise you, they will also want to settle scores," Kutuny said.

Kutuny also warned Ruto against appointing Hassan Omar as his political advisor saying the man may betray him the same way he betrayed him when he was indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).





Hassan Omar was among civil society members who were coaching witnesses to link the DP to the 2007-08 post election genocide that claimed the lives of over 1,000 Kenyans and over half a million displaced.



