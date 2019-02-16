Kukaliwa chapati! LADY posts video of her boyfriend washing and hanging her bras and panties(VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Videos 12:44
Sunday, February 17, 2019-Where did the real men go?.
Men have been reduced to boys by ladies and as Nyakundi says, the boy-child is under siege.
This lady posted a video of her boyfriend washing and hanging her bras and panties, perhaps to show how he has taken control of him.
Aki kuna wanaume wamekaliwa chapati.
Watch this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST