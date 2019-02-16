Kukaliwa chapati! LADY posts video of her boyfriend washing and hanging her bras and panties(VIDEO).

, , , , 12:44

Sunday, February 17, 2019-Where did the real men go?.
Men have been reduced to boys by ladies and as Nyakundi says, the boy-child is under siege.

This lady posted a video of her boyfriend washing and hanging her bras and panties, perhaps to show how he has taken control of him.

Aki kuna wanaume wamekaliwa chapati.

Watch this video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani - My wife told a strange man in our bedroom

Mimi, watu huniogopa, kwanza wanawake. Nawezalima mtu hadi aombe maji ya kunywa. Even my wife fears me, but I don’t know what happened tha...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno