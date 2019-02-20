KNUN Secretary General, SETH PANYAKO says his life is in danger – UHURU’s men are planning to kill me!

Wednesday February 20, 2019

-Kenya National Union of Nurses(KNUN) Secretary General, Seth Panyako, has said his life is in danger for leading the nurse’s strike.





Speaking on News Night on Citizen TV Tuesday night, he claimed that his role in the strike has offended some state organs which are now out hunting him like deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna.





"I know my life is in danger and I am being hunted and can be picked anytime. However, I don't fear," he said.





Panyako remained unmoved, maintaining that he will proceed with his role at the helm of the union.





"Even for Kenya to gain her freedom Kenya had to fight and we had casualties. I am ready to bite the bullet," Panyako said.





He said even founding father Jomo Kenyatta went to Kapenguria prison for 7 years and he is not afraid to go to jail.





“Uhuru’s father went to jail for Kenyans to get freedom. So i am ready to go to jail for fighting for nurses rights,” he said.



