Kikuyus “transmit” thieving to LUYHAS, 7 Luyha conmen who impersonate senior Govt officials and scam Kenyans millions nabbed(PHOTOs)

Saturday, February 23, 2019

-Detectives have arrested 7 fraudsters who have been impersonating senior Government officials and socialites through fake accounts on social media and scamming Kenyans millions of shillings.





These are the guys who run fake accounts on social media where they impersonate public figures and promise gullible Kenyans money, tenders and jobs.





In most cases, they demand for registration fee to connect gullible Kenyans to Government jobs and tenders and most Kenyans tend to fall to their trap.





When impersonating socialites, they pretend they are giving freebies and then give out links to click.





When you click those links, they easily steal your data including pins.



This is how they were paraded by DCI on twitter.











